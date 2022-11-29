On December 7, we honor the men and women who were at Pearl Harborthe day it was attacked by the Japanese.President Franklin Roosevelt gave a speechand today the beginning of that speech is often recited:
“Yesterday, December 7, 1941 a date which will live in infamy the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan.”
On the morning of December 7, the base was attacked by 353 Imperial Japanese aircraft. Of the eight battleships sunk, all were raised except the Arizona.The casualties on the USS Arizona were 1177.
The following information has been written by Billy Edwin Gibson’ssister, Betty Jane:
Billy Edwin Gibson was a year older than his only sibling, Betty Jane, but they were like twins. “We were always together doing work and in playing,” she wrote. “We began first grade together. We decided together unbeknownst to our parents to be baptized on a very cold Easter Sunday when were were in second grade of school. We hunted and trapped together. We danced together -- winning a contest in our rendition of the jitterbug. So it is not easy to write his story.” Betty Jane told her brother’s story 65 years after his death at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. He was a seaman first class on the U.S.S. Arizona when he was killed in the Japanese attack. In a book about her Gibson family, Betty Jane wrote that Billy was born June 1, 1921, in Atchison County, Kansas, to Walter Gibson, a farmer, and Clara Thomas Gibson, a homemaker. Walter had served in the Army in World War I and was in several major battles.
“He was gassed, shell-shocked and wounded by machine gun fire in the Meuse-Argonne offensive,” his daughter wrote. When the war ended, he returned to his family’s Kansas farm and married Clara. Both had graduated from Atchison County Community High School in Effingham -- the same school later attended by their children. The children helped their father on the farm, and he taught them how to trap muskrat and beaver during the winter for their hides. The Great Depression was hard on the family -- as it was for most Americans -- and drought made it even worse for farmers. Walter Gibson killed himself at the age of 42 in January 1938. His widow sold their horses, cattle, hogs, hens, geese, tools and furniture the next month and moved with her teen-age children to a rented house in town. She went back to school to renew her teaching certificate -- a job she’d held before her marriage. Billy sometimes earned money working at a grocery store, and he also worked part-time on a farm. He competed at football and wrestling in high school and graduated in 1940. Betty Jane, who was 15 when their father died, concentrated on classes that would help her earn a teaching certificate. She worked before and after school at a bakery and graduated at 16. After Billy graduated he moved to Atchison to live with an aunt and to work at the Locomotive Finished Material Company. He enlisted in the Navy in November 1940. In letters home he wrote that he loved his work and friends on the ship. A news article years after his death said his best friend was fellow Kansan Elwyn LeRoy Brown, who also died in the attack. It said their mothers had been classmates at Atchison County High. The American Legion organized a memorial service at First Christian Church in Atchison two months after Mr. Gibson’s death. A newspaper article invited every resident of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri to attend. Billy’s mother visited the U.S.S. Arizona Memorial in Hawaii after it was dedicated in 1962. But his sister could not bring herself to go. “For two nights prior to the attack on Pearl Harbor, I had the same nightmare,” she wrote. “Billy was drowning and calling my name. I walked on water to save him but was unable to do so.” Betty Jane Gibson Gilbert was 95 when she died on Dec. 7, 2017. Sources: Many thanks to Patricia Gilbert Cummings and Gary Gilbert, the children of Betty Jane, for sharing her book “One Gibson Family, ca 1705-2006.”
They also provided the photo of Billy Edwin Gibson. Other sources include the Atchison (Kansas) Daily Globe; Census; the Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home of Topeka, Kansas; and Navy muster rolls.
