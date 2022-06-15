Bicyclist and motorist apparently managed to avoid obvious serious injuries after they wrecked late afternoon at a midtown intersection in Atchison. Police officers responded about 5:35 p.m. Tuesday to the scene of a bicycle and motor vehicle collision at 10th and Mound streets.
Upon arrival police determined a westbound bicycle ridden by a 17-year-old female along Mound Street failed to stop at the stop sign. The bicycle struck a vehicle driven by Chelsa Thummel, of Atchison, that had been northbound.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reported the bicyclist was taken by private vehicle Amberwell Atchison for examination of possible injury.
