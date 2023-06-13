Atchison has many attractions for visitors to enjoy.The newest attraction will delight those that are choc-a-holics. The opening ofthe Berry Best Fudge Company will be Sunday, 11a.m. to5p.m. at 306Commercial Street, Atchison, KS.
Sharon Berry, fudge connoisseur and owner of the shoppe, has a long history of supplying her family with the treatstarting in the 1970’s. Her family kept begging her to make her fudgemore times than just Christmas. Sharon had afull-timejob as an interior designer in Kansas City. Butthat did not stop her from perfecting her mouth-watering treat.
Kathy Reynolds, owner ofHolistic Herb CBD in Atchison, loved the fudge so much that she asked Sharon toput a table in the entrance so people could taste the treat themselves. That was the beginning and now Sharon is ready toopen her ownshoppe.
When Sharon talks about her fudge her face lights up with pride.The development of her fudge has taken years to perfect and once you taste the fudge, beitregular milk chocolate ordarkchocolate, you will want more, and more.
Sharon explained how the store got its name, “I used to take fudge samples toAmberwellwhere I hadmy taste tester team(she smiles but that team was instrumental in the development),and oneday,I had a new recipe I wanted them to tryof a creamy dark chocolate.Faye Miller took a bite of the fudge andexclaimed "thecompany should be named, “the Berry Best Fudge Company.”
The Berry Best Fudge Company has gifts that celebrate weddings, birthdays and special occasions as well as specials with60-, 30-, 10- and 6-pieces.For more information go towww.theberrybestfudgecompany.com.
