Atchison City Manager Becky Berger is resigning from her position.
Berger, who has worked for the City since 2012, started as the Assistant City Manager/Finance Director until 2017, when she was named interim City Manager. Berger became the official City Manager in 2018.
“I have enjoyed having the opportunity to serve the City and the Atchison community for the past nine years, and will miss the work and all of my colleagues at the City,” said Berger. “I wish the City of Atchison continued success and will always cherish the relationships and experiences I've gained in my time there.”
Mayor Abby Bartlett and the Commission are proud of Berger and what has been accomplished in Atchison during her tenure.
“This City is headed in a great direction on so many fronts and Becky was a main driving force behind much of the progress we’ve seen in recent years,” Bartlett said. “We are grateful for her leadership and service to the Atchison community. She will be missed not only by the Commission but by the dedicated employees of the City of Atchison she served alongside for so many years.”
City Commissioners will decide the next steps for moving forward, with the next commission meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, August 16th in the Commission Room.
If you have any questions, please contact Joe Warren, Director of Administrative Services, at (913) 367-5500, or joew@cityofatchison.com.
