The first ever SHOT Show, an acronym for "Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade Show," was in 1979 in St. Louis, MO. It rotated to other cities for a few years, however Las Vegas was where it got the best attendance and now is under contract to Las Vegas thru 2027.
“It is the biggest event of this type in the world,” Rick Berger, Chairman, President and CEO of Berger Company, pointed out.
His company has been attending the show since the beginning 42 years ago, but he has attended all but the very first show. So this was my 41st show since the 2021 show was cancelled due to COVID.
The 2022 SHOT Show had about 2,400 vendors which is down about 3 to 5 % from previous years. Some major exhibitors like firearm manufacturers SIG Sauer and Beretta pulled out because of COVID. There were some new vendors this year but they were mostly smaller ones. The attendance was also down this year due to transportation problems, cancelled flights and COVID related issues. The show had about 42,000 to 43,000 attendees, down from the normal show attendees of 55,000 to 60,000.
Berger said the trip was successful for his company and it was also a successful show for his customers. Berger’s company does not exhibit at the show because they don't sell to the general public and retailers. They had 16 customers exhibit at the show, including several of our top 5 accounts, so it was an opportunity to see a lot of their top customers under one roof over a few days. Approximately a third of his company's sales are with customers they meet with at the SHOT Show each year. All-in-all Berger thinks 2022 is going to be another strong year for his company and the outdoor trade in general.
“It's coming on the heels a strong 2021. People just want to get outdoors and do things again after hibernating in 2020,” Berger added.
Along with Berger, the longtime Vice-President Bob Adrian, who was making his 28th SHOT Show and Lindsey Campbell, who has been with the company for 12 years and is their account executive who handles most of their major customers, attended the show. Campbell has been with the company for 12 years. There were supposed to be five on the trip but Berger’s son Reed tested positive for COVID the morning they were to fly out, so he had to bow it. Reed Berger, COO, has been with the company for 15 years. Berger’s son-in-law Adam Bakri, who oversees all of our production, had to bow also because he was home with COVID issues. Bakri been with the company for six years. Berger said, “we didn't have our usual team with us but it was still a very successful trip.”
Berger added the trip to Las Vegas was also interesting because of the airline's restrictions. Berger said masks were mandatory unless you were actively drinking or eating. Southwest has reinstated non-alcoholic drinks and snacks on the flights but they are pretty strict about the mask wearing. He said they saw a lot of N95 masks so people were being pretty cautious.
The SHOT Show didn't require vaccines for attendees, unlike some other shows, but masks were required at the convention in order to be in compliance with the Governor's state mandate. “The mask mandate was strictly enforced. There was signage everywhere and health and safety ambassadors were roaming the convention to enforce the rule. Masks and hand sanitizers were provided to all attendees upon entering,” Berger said.
According to Berger, getting to the show was an adventure. Berger’s advice for travelers right now is, “don't do it if you don't have to.”
He said that his group really didn't have a choice because this show is critical to their business and their major customers wanted them to be there for meetings.
“There is so much uncertainty right now with all of the flight cancellations, delays, staff shortages and COVID restrictions. Our trip was pretty much uneventful because our flights were non-stop, on time, and we had no major issues,” he added. There was a staff shortage in Las Vegas when they landed, there was nobody to disembark them, but he believes that is the normal everywhere right now.
Berger said the group stayed for the first time at The Venetian this year.
“Normally we stayed at Bally's for the last 28 years, because it was always our "home away from home", Berger said. He added Bally’s is in the process of undergoing a renovation to become the Horseshoe Hotel.
“We chose The Venetian because it is connected to the Venetian Expo Center where the show was held which enabled them to avoid riding all of the shuttles to and from the show," Berger said. "Just another precaution they wanted to take because of COVID."
He also said the Venetian was more pricy than Bally's but much more convenient than spending time on shuttles from other hotels.
Once Berger had returned he found out that he tested positive for COVID. After a few days and mild symptoms, he has been released to go back to work with a five-day mask mandate from his doctor.
