Benedictine College will honor all U.S. military personnel during its “Stars and Stripes” Celebration on Saturday, September 16, during the home football game against Perus State University set to kick off at 1:00 p.m. in Wilcox Stadium. During halftime of the game, the college will present the St. Martin of Tours Award, named for the patron saint of soldiers, to retired four-star General Richard D. Clarke, former commander of the U.S. Special Operations and a graduate of Benedictine’s Executive MBA program. Anyone with a U.S. Military ID will receive free admission to the game.
Before the game, a huge Boeing KC-46 Pegasus aerial refueling, and strategic military transport will perform a flyover. The halftime show will include the award ceremony, plus performances by the Raven Dance Team and the Raven Regiment Marching Band. The band will put on an extravaganza that features elaborate, animated formations along with the anthems of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Coast Guard. It all culminates with the dramatic unfurling of a huge, 60-foot American flag. This will be the college’s sixteenth recognition of active duty, reservist and veteran men and women in the U.S. military.
General Clarke served as the 12th Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, from 2019 to 2022. Prior to assuming command of USSOCOM, he served as Director for Strategic Plans and Policy, Joint Staff, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. He recently retired from military service and is now serving as a director for General Dynamics.
General Clarke has led soldiers at all levels in Airborne, Ranger, Mechanized and Light Infantry units in five different Army Divisions, the 173rd Airborne Brigade, and the 75th Ranger Regiment in the United States, Europe, Iraq and Afghanistan. His deployments include Operation Desert Shield, Operation Desert Storm, Operation Joint Guardian in Macedonia, Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and as commander of the Combined Joint Forces Land Component – Operation Inherent Resolve.
General Clarke was born in Germany and was raised in an Army family. He is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, and was commissioned into the Infantry in 1984. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from West Point and a Master of Business Administration from Benedictine College. He is also a distinguished graduate of the National War College, earning a Master’s Degree in Security and Strategic Studies.
General Clarke and his wife, Suzanne, have been married for more than 35 years and have two adult children, Madeleine and Will.
