General Richard D. Clarke

General Richard D. Clarke

 Submitted photo

Benedictine College will honor all U.S. military personnel during its “Stars and Stripes” Celebration on Saturday, September 16, during the home football game against Perus State University set to kick off at 1:00 p.m. in Wilcox Stadium. During halftime of the game, the college will present the St. Martin of Tours Award, named for the patron saint of soldiers, to retired four-star General Richard D. Clarke, former commander of the U.S. Special Operations and a graduate of Benedictine’s Executive MBA program. Anyone with a U.S. Military ID will receive free admission to the game.

Before the game, a huge Boeing KC-46 Pegasus aerial refueling, and strategic military transport will perform a flyover. The halftime show will include the award ceremony, plus performances by the Raven Dance Team and the Raven Regiment Marching Band. The band will put on an extravaganza that features elaborate, animated formations along with the anthems of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Coast Guard. It all culminates with the dramatic unfurling of a huge, 60-foot American flag. This will be the college’s sixteenth recognition of active duty, reservist and veteran men and women in the U.S. military.