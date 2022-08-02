Spark Tank

A new venture by Benedictine College will offer training and assistance to entrepreneurs in an effort to help spur economic development in underserved areas. Spark Tank – Ferguson is the pilot program of the Benedictine College School of Business. The venture brings together faculty and staff from the college’s Thompson Center for Integrity in Finance and Economics and its Cray Center for Entrepreneurial Services with local partners Civil Righteousness, based in Ferguson, MO, and Premier Business Brokers, based in St. Louis. The group has developed a website, Spark-Tank.org, and has started soliciting entrepreneurs, mentors, and Spark Tank team members.

“The resilience of the Ferguson community has been tested like no other over the past eight years,” said Jonathan Thomas, president and CEO of Civil Righteousness. “Today, we are poised for a renaissance due to the wealth of talent here and our communal commitment to overcoming yesterday's challenges. I have great expectation for the potential that will be realized and the lives that will be transformed through entrepreneurship.”

