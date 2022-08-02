A new venture by Benedictine College will offer training and assistance to entrepreneurs in an effort to help spur economic development in underserved areas. Spark Tank – Ferguson is the pilot program of the Benedictine College School of Business. The venture brings together faculty and staff from the college’s Thompson Center for Integrity in Finance and Economics and its Cray Center for Entrepreneurial Services with local partners Civil Righteousness, based in Ferguson, MO, and Premier Business Brokers, based in St. Louis. The group has developed a website, Spark-Tank.org, and has started soliciting entrepreneurs, mentors, and Spark Tank team members.
“The resilience of the Ferguson community has been tested like no other over the past eight years,” said Jonathan Thomas, president and CEO of Civil Righteousness. “Today, we are poised for a renaissance due to the wealth of talent here and our communal commitment to overcoming yesterday's challenges. I have great expectation for the potential that will be realized and the lives that will be transformed through entrepreneurship.”
After Ferguson, Benedictine hopes to grow the program and work with local non-profits in other areas. The program contains three phases. After the application period, Phase 1 is six months of training by Benedictine College School of Business faculty, who will facilitate learning about being an entrepreneur and starting a business. This will include content on lifestyle, business modeling, market research, sales channels, financial analysis, and capital allocation, among other topics.
Phase 2 is the pitch event, which, for the pilot program, will take place in Ferguson in April 2023. Entrepreneurs will give their business pitches to community members, media, and potential investors. Business professionals interested in becoming part of the entrepreneur’s “Spark Team” will also be present.
Phase 3 begins the day after the pitch event, when entrepreneurs begin the process of “drafting” business professionals for their teams. These professionals (marketing, accounting, sales, engineering, etc.) will become full-time, part-time, or volunteer members of the start-up and will help the entrepreneur’s idea come to fruition.
Premier Business Brokers is working on securing a location to be used as a business incubator where entrepreneurs and their Spark Teams will be able to share resources like office space, telephones, computers, etc. The incubator space is currently in progress for the pilot program and the community is hoping to have it in operation by April 2023, following the pitch event and Spark Team draft.
“We are excited to work with Civil Righteousness and Premier Business Brokers on our first Spark Tank program,” said Dave Geenens, businessman, author, associate professor and director of Benedictine’s Thompson Center. “We truly believe this can make a real difference in Ferguson and it aligns perfectly with the college’s new strategic plan to transform culture in America.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.