On April 9, Dr. Nickolas Hein, associate professor and chair of the Department of Mathematics and Computer Science at Benedictine College, was elected chair of the Kansas section of the Mathematical Association of America (MAA). The election corresponded to the annual meeting of the Kansas section and is for a one-year term.
According to MAA history, Kansas led the way in mathematics education at the turn of the 20th century. Due to a large amount of interest in teaching mathematics in Kansas, an organization was founded in the state before the MAA was established. When the national association was founded in 1915, the Kansas organization became the first section of the MAA and was even recognized in American Mathematical Monthly magazine in 1916 with a picture of its members.
“I am proud to add my name to the list of Benedictine faculty who have served as KSMAA chairs: Sr. M. Helen Sullivan, 1947-48; James Ewbank, 1970-71, and Sister JoAnn Fellin, 1981-82, 2004-05, and I am honored to be a part of the long and rich history of mathematics education in Kansas and the nation," said Hein.
The Mathematical Association of America is the world’s largest community of mathematicians, students and enthusiasts. The mission of the MAA is to advance the understanding of mathematics and its impact on the world. MAA members include university, college and high school teachers; graduate and undergraduate students; pure and applied mathematicians; computer scientists; statisticians; STEM professionals; and many others in academia, government, business and industry.
Founded in 1858, Benedictine College is a Catholic, Benedictine, residential, liberal arts college located on the bluffs above the Missouri River in Atchison. The school is proud to have been named one of America’s Best Colleges by U.S. News & World Report, the best private college in Kansas by The Wall Street Journal, and one of the top Catholic colleges in the nation by First Things magazine and the Newman Guide. It prides itself on outstanding academics, extraordinary faith life, strong athletic programs, and an exceptional sense of community and belonging. It has a mission to educate men and women within a community of faith and scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.