Dr. Julie Sellers, associate professor of World and Classical Languages and Cultures at Benedictine College, will soon have a collection of her poems published by Blue Cedar Press of Wichita, Kan. Sellers was named the 2020 Prose Writer of the Year by the Kansas Authors Club and is excited to have her poetry recognized as well. Sellers’s chapbook, Kindred Verse, was inspired by Lucy Maud Montgomery’s 1908 novel, Anne of Green Gables.
“Like Anne, I was often deemed impractical or scatterbrained, and my literary aspirations were mocked. But with Anne, I now know I was not alone. If Anne existed and continued to exist in print after all those years, others must have identified with her, too, I reasoned, and I knew exactly who those people were: my kindred spirits,” says Sellers in the book’s preface. “If a piece of literature could so succinctly portray who we were, then I, too, intended to share my own writing with the world.”
Elizabeth Rollins Epperly, Professor Emerita and founder of the L.M. Montgomery Institute at the University of Prince Edward Island, said the poems are transformative and illustrate why the novel is a classic.
“Julie Sellers shares a lifetime reader’s pilgrimage to real and imagined places and moments, reflecting on her younger selves,” Epperly said. “Wise and gently playful, these beautiful pieces also celebrate a timeless nostalgia.”
Sellers and the publisher collaborated with Jay Wallace, assistant professor in Benedictine’s Department of Art & Architecture, on the book design.
“Jay understood my vision perfectly,” Sellers said. “He captured the sensibilities of the pieces in the book and cover design brought them to life. It was wonderful to be able to work through the publishing process with one of my colleagues, and to publish it with a Kansas press.”
In addition to her enjoyment of writing poetry, fiction, and creative non-fiction, Sellers has had her academic research published regularly. She has written three books on Dominican music and identity, with her most recent work, The Modern Bachateros: 27 Interviews, released in 2017. She has had articles published literary analyses and on language acquisition and interpreting skills and advocacy in a variety of publications, such as The Journal of L.M. Montgomery Studies, The Language Educator, Studies in 20th and 21st Century Literature, Report of the Central States Conference on the Teaching of Foreign Languages, Proteus and The Wyoming Lawyer.
In 2017, Sellers was named the World Language Teacher of the Year by the Kansas World Language Association. She is the coordinator of the first-year, general education Spanish sequence at Benedictine College and teaches upper-division courses on Latin American literature, civilization and culture.
Founded in 1858, Benedictine College is a Catholic, Benedictine, residential, liberal arts college located on the bluffs above the Missouri River in Atchison, Kansas. The school is proud to have been named in the Top 10 in the Midwest of America’s Best Colleges by U.S. News & World Report, the best private college in Kansas by The Wall Street Journal, and one of the top Catholic colleges in the nation by First Things magazine and the Newman Guide. It prides itself on outstanding academics, extraordinary faith life, strong athletic programs, and an exceptional sense of community and belonging. It has a mission to educate men and women within a community of faith and scholarship.
