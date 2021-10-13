Benedictine College had the fortune of hosting one of the most iconic American symbols in the Budweiser Clydesdales Wednesday morning.
The horses were led by the Raven Regiment and paraded along a portion of the Second Street corridor and then back into the campus in Atchison.
A two-month-old dalmatian named Gus also participated in the parade riding on the carriage pulled by the Clydesdales.
O'Malley Beverage owned by class of '79, and Board of Directors member Kevin O'Malley played a large part in bringing the famous attraction to the college thanks to his accomplishments in the brewing business in recent years.
Atchison Mayor and Benedictine Executive Assistant to the President Abby Bartlett said she was so happy for the community to experience such an event that wasn't even announced until last Friday.
"The Clydesdales were absolutely magnificent," Mayor Bartlett said. "It was a wonderful opportunity to have citizens of Atchison and Benedictine College together for such a unique spur-of-the-moment experience. I am grateful the O'Malleys and Benedictine could do this for Atchison."
