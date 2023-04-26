LaTisha Downing

LaTisha Downing

 Photo supplied

For the first time in history, a graduate of Benedictine College has spoken before a group of United Nations (U.N.) delegates in New York City. LaTisha Downing, who earned her undergraduate degree from Benedictine in 2000 and then returned to earn her Master of Arts in School Leadership in 2007, had the opportunity to address the 67th Session of the U.N.’s Commission on the Status of Women on March 14, 2023. The stand-alone side event was organized by the Holy See Mission to the United Nations, the World Youth Alliance, and the FEMM Foundation. Downing’s presentation can be viewed at the 31-minute mark of the U.N. recording of the event.

“It was originally a Zoom meeting,” said Downing. “But then I was invited to go to New York City and report on my progress with the Human Dignity Curriculum in person at the U.N. We thought there would only be a table full of people, but it was a big crowd, standing room only with lots of international representation. And it was very well received. They were asking how they can take this back and implement it in their schools in their nations.”