Sister Susan Quaintance, OSB

Sister Susan Quaintance, OSB

 Submitted photo

The 22nd Mary L. Fellin Lecture is coming to Benedictine College with a special presentation at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, in the O’Malley-McAllister Auditorium located on the campus in Atchison.

The Fellin Endowment Fund sponsors the lecture series, presented each year by the Sisters of Mount St. Scholastica Monastery in order to support the liberal arts orientation of Benedictine College. This year, Sister Susan Quaintance, OSB, subprioress of the Benedictine Sisters of Chicago and a former teacher, will speak on “Holy Conversation: Is that the Crux of Benedictine Education?” The lecture is free and open to the public. 