Benedictine College announced Friday that it has completed an agreement with an area laboratory that will allow mass testing on its campus without impacting testing supplies within the city.
The agreement with Clinical Reference Laboratory in Lenexa, provides adequate testing for all students returning to campus. The tests are free to the students and are saliva-based.
“We are pleased to be able to announce this agreement, which will help Benedictine College develop an understanding of the virus on our campus,” said Benedictine College President Stephen D. Minnis. “This is a major step in combating COVID-19.”
College officials said the tests will be conducted as supervised self-collection tests administered during the first day on campus as students return in a staggered move-in schedule over the next 10 days. The college has stated that this is only one step and does not replace continued adherence to CDC guidelines like wearing face coverings, maintaining distance, and good hygiene. Students who test positive will go into the quarantine protocol and will go home to recover, if possible.
Benedictine College announced its Raven Safety Plan on July 29. That comprehensive plan for a safe return to campus in the fall includes broad guidelines for mitigation, identification and care across all areas of the institution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.