Two well-known Atchisonians, Janet and Larry Wilcox, will be honored by Benedictine College at its annual Scholarship Ball this month. The couple has had a tremendously positive influence on young people in the Atchison area and around the country for decades. The Wilcoxes will be joined in receiving the Cross of the Order of St. Benedict by Lené Westerman, another Benedictine alumna who has made the support of education a priority in her life. The event is set for the evening of Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Overland Park Convention Center, 6000 College Blvd. The Scholarship Ball includes dinner, awards, entertainment and dancing to live music by the Michael Beers Band. More information and reservations are available online at www.benedictine.edu/scholarship-ball.
The Cross of the Order of St. Benedict was established in 1969 as a way to recognize alumni and friends who have supported charitable institutions, provided civic or religious leadership, and demonstrated professional excellence. Janet, Larry and Lené certainly meet the criteria.
Larry ’72 and Janet Munro ’81, G ’02 Wilcox
Janet has been the Assistant Dean for Student Success and Director of the Student Success Center at Benedictine College since the Center was established in 2008. Under her direction, the Center has established an integrated program that coordinates a wide range of services designed to support the success of Benedictine College students throughout their collegiate experience, while helping facilitate a seamless transition into their career paths upon graduation.
Janet graduated from Benedictine College in 1981 with a B.S. degree in Sociology and received her Secondary Education Certification in Social Studies in 1985. She received her master’s degree in Education Administration from Benedictine in 2002. After serving as Assistant Director of Student Activity at Park University, Janet worked for 16 years as a classroom teacher and assistant principal at Mount St. Scholastica Academy (now Maur Hill-Mount Academy). Prior to her employment at Benedictine College, Janet was the Principal of Bishop LeBlond High School in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Larry took over the Raven Football Program as head coach in 1979. In the fall of 2020, he became just the 13th college head football coach at any level to achieve 300 victories. He is the second-winningest head football coach in the NAIA and is also the winningest head football coach of any four-year Kansas college or university in history. Larry received the Kansas Monk Award in 2007, was inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame in 2018 and the Raven Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018.
Larry has led his Ravens to 14 appearances in the NAIA Football Championship Series, earning trips to the national semifinals in 1992 and 2001, and playing in the National Championship Game in 2018. In addition to his tenure as head football coach, Larry served as Athletic Director for 24 years and was NAIA District 10 Athletic Administrator of the Year. He also served for six seasons as the head baseball coach, two as softball coach, and four as golf coach for Benedictine College.
Larry and Janet were married in 1983 and have spent their lives in dedicated service to the development and mentorship of young men and women within a Catholic education environment. Their devotion to the students and community of Benedictine College has resulted in over a generation of faithful Ravens becoming successful and productive citizens wherever life’s path after college has led them.
Lené Westerman ’85
Lené graduated from Benedictine College in 1985 with a degree in business. While in college, she was the Freshman Class Princess for the 1981 Homecoming celebration and was a member of the cheerleading squad her sophomore, junior and senior years, serving as captain the last two years. She was also a member of the Ladies’ Knights of Columbus service organization.
Lené holds several leadership roles in Dallas, Texas, institutions and has focused on education, including St. Augustine Catholic School in Dallas, Prince of Peace Christian School, and being a leader in the Bishop of Dallas’ initiative to assist Dallas area urban schools. She established The H.G. Westerman/Evan D. Pecorari Scholarship fund at Jesuit Dallas for Latino students and heads the Jesuit Dallas diversity parent advisory board.
Lené’s passion is children. In 2007, she was honored as a “Woman of Inspiration” by Bea’s Kids, a Dallas organization that serves children from low-income families. She was also honored by Benedictine College with the 2015 Offeramus Medal as a distinguished alumna. She formerly served as vice-president of The Westerman Foundation, which was established by her mother, Laura Jane Westerman, in support of Catholic education and organizations. She is also very involved with her own three children. She has completed Young Men’s Service League with her sons, Andre and Evan, and is involved with her daughter, Sophia, in the National Charity League, where mothers and daughters give back to the community by completing service hours together.
Lené is the daughter of the late Laura Jane and the late Howard G. Westerman Sr., ’50. She lives in Plano, Texas.
