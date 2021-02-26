Benedictine College has shifted its annual Scholarship Ball to a virtual setting for Saturday, Feb. 27, which has opened the event up to alumni and friends of the college all over the world. The show is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. Saturday night, and can be seen at www.benedictine.edu/WatchSB. There is no charge to watch. Online giving is already underway at www.fundaraven.com and the college has received a $300,000 challenge match from a generous Raven family, so the gifts toward student scholarships could be substantial.
The evening’s fast-paced program will include:
• The Raven Regiment in places you have never seen them before. Tune in early so you do not miss this fun opening sequence.
• The amazing stories of featured students Marianne Jennings, Keenan Graef and Adriana Aguirre Cortes.
• An inspiring message from President Stephen D. Minnis about the college’s future and the ability of our students to transform culture.
• A moving presentation about faith and service to others from senior political science major Miguel Monteclaro, the student speaker for the night.
• Plus additional student videos, ROTC cadets, cheerleaders, and more.
The night’s show promises to be different and fun, and have more Ravens participate than previous events.
“The shift to a virtual event has been a challenge, but we’ve learned a lot and we are not just streaming a shot of a regular Scholarship Ball with people speaking on stage,” said Steve Johnson, Director of Marketing and Communications at Benedictine College. “This is an entirely new approach, and it is basically a very entertaining television show. I think people will be impressed, moved, entertained and inspired.”
The program has been under development for the last several months, with video shoots of students, the Raven Regiment Marching Band, ROTC, President Stephen D. Minnis, and emcee John Holt of Fox4 News all completed through the winter.
Founded in 1858, Benedictine College is a Catholic, Benedictine, residential, liberal arts college located on the bluffs above the Missouri River in Atchison, Kansas. The school is proud to have been named in the Top 10 in the Midwest of America’s Best Colleges by U.S. News & World Report, the best private college in Kansas by The Wall Street Journal, and one of the top Catholic colleges in the nation by First Things magazine and the Newman Guide. It prides itself on outstanding academics, extraordinary faith life, strong athletic programs, and an exceptional sense of community and belonging. It has a mission to educate men and women within a community of faith and scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.