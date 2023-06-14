230616bcsmoke

Emitting smoke seen from the roof of the dining hall Tuesday evening along Benedictine College campus as Atchison Fire Department crews respond to a dishwasher on fire. 

 Submitted photo

The Atchison Fire Department investigator has ruled out any foul play as to why an industrial dishwashing machine became engulfed in flames Tuesday night at Benedictine College.

"The cause is yet to be determined, but it was most likely an electrical in nature," AFD Chief Patrick Weishaar said.  