The Benedictine College and Atchison Community Orchestra musicians are combining their talents to present a free afternoon concert on Sunday, May 1.
All are invited to hear the Benedictine College/Atchison Community Orchestra perform quintessential American music that will feature a West Side Story medley, some works of Aaron Copland, exciting dance pieces from Central and South America and the highly accomplished student-led quintet.
A concert highlight will be a performance of the historic The Atchison Daily Globe March, dedicated to E.W. Howe, editor of the Atchison Daily Globe. The work was written, composed and published by Carl Latenser in 1899.
Dr. Bran Casey transcribed the musical number 2004 by commission of the Atchison Historical Society, according to a Benedictine College press release.
The free concert commences at 3 p.m. Sunday, May in the O’Malley-McAllister Auditorium on the Benedictine College Campus, and is open to the public.
