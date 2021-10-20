The public is invited to join the Benedictine Bands for an hour-long concert presentation featuring the newly formed Benedictine College Brass Band, Percussion Ensemble and Jazz Band at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, in O’Malley-McAllister Auditorium.
In this first concert of the 2021-22 academic year, the talented students will perform a varied selection of sacred and secular music. The program includes “Festival Prelude”, 1993, by Salvationist composer William Himes; Darren Shaw’s evocative worship song “Guardian of My Soul,” 2012, and the Stevie Wonder classic “Sir Duke,” 1976.
Concert-goers will also have an opportunity to experience the exotic instrumental combinations that only a percussion ensemble can showcase, such as Andrea Venet’s “Kibo,” 2005, featuring final year student Andrew Zerr as snare drum soloist with an accompanying ensemble of vibraphones and marimbas.
