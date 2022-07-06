Area junior golfers have chipped away another season on the greens Tuesday on the Bellevue greens.
The Bellevue Junior Golf Program wrapped up its 6-week program to acquainting area kiddos with golfing.
Jane Ann Biffinger, program organizer, said this summer marked the fourth year for the program. The program that started with about 28 youngsters in its inaugural year has expanded with participation of 52 boys and girls who signed on this summer.
Kiddos ranging in age from 8 to 18 have participated from Atchison, Nortonville, Hiawatha, and other surrounding areas.
In addition to Country Club at Bellevue, the Atchison Recreation Commission, and Clubs for Kids co-sponsor the program.
Biffinger said throughout the course of the program, seasoned golf enthusiasts acquaint the youngsters with basic instructions, rules and etiquette of the sport.
Biffinger credited cooperation from Bellevue Operations Manager Katie Kohler and the Bellevue organization for the success of the Junior Golf Program.
As in past years, the program wound on its final day of the season Tuesday, July 5 with the boys and girls showing their skills with some competitions by age levels earning prizes. Golf towels for bags for each junior golfer and a pizza party were delivered by Mike Julo compliments of Club for Kids. Each participant received a T-Shirt from the REC.
