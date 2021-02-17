Adverse weather conditions was a contributing factor that caused an early morning single vehicle crash Valentine’s Day that sent a 38-year-old Atchison woman to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.
Tiffany L. Hysten was transported to Mosaic Hospital in St. Joseph, Missouri for treatment of a possible broken arm and cuts, Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie reports.
Deputies were dispatched about 3 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 14 to the 9000 block of U.S. Highway 59 in rural Atchison County near Cummings for an injury accident report, Laurie said. Upon their arrival the officers found a vehicle down a steep embankment along the northwest side of the highway.
A single occupant was located inside the vehicle and later identified as Hysten, Laurie said. The accident was weather related.
