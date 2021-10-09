Additional sights to behold around the communities are also offering more seating for the weary.
The initiative is all part of the Atchison Art Association’s Beautiful Benches Public Art Program.
“Pride” the second beautiful bench in Atchison is the most recent installment of the artful benches that was put in place Friday, Oct. 1 along the corner of Eighth and Commercial Streets.
Angie Cairo, project manager, said the Pride concept arose after consultation with Gay Straight Alliance members of Atchison High School. The mosaic work of the bench depicts a Pride Flag waving amid blue sky and clouds.
The Beautiful Benches project is a focus on the functional public art in the communities throughout the county to represent the life and organizations in the community. The benches not only enhance the landscape, but they offer a place to relax and rest a bit along the sidewalks.
The first piece, sponsored by Morril and Janes Bank is located in front of the bank at along the southside 700 block of Commercial Street. “Pixelated Picasso” serves as the Art Association’s prototype for the project. It is created from re-claimed reclaimed mirror tiles and other reflective pieces.
The third bench, sponsored by Atchison United will soon be set for its placement near the Atchison Family YMCA and Cray Community Center in the 300 block of Commercial Street.
The fourth piece sponsored by Ronda Crossland of the Artist’s Box was set as a bare concrete bench form to be Crossland’s work in progress s until its completion. The bench outside Crossland’s business is located along the north side in the 700 block of Commercial Street.
Cairo said businesses, groups, organizations and individuals are welcome to sponsor a Beautiful Bench in the various communities throughout Atchison County. Interested parties can contact her by emailing K59airportsmail.com, or for more information call 913-367-4278 and leave message or email Atchison Art Association at atchisonart@gmail.com.
The Art Association provides a “Mosaic Mentor” who will work with the potential bench sponsors through the conceptual design phase and match the skill levels through completion of the bench.
In addition to Cairo, Art Association Member Allison Ternent, and Nick Goodpasture, of Carrigan Lumber were on hand to assist with the bench placement. Goodpasture operated the fork lift.
