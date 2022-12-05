Beautiful Bench number nine, "Clark and Lewis" was recently set along Commercial Street and River Road near Atchison Riverfront where it visually tells the tale of the first Fourth Fourth of July celebration in the American western frontier.

The artwork by Dan Bowen, a retired science professor at Benedictine College is crafted in tiles and is a rendition of a map of famed explorers, Meriwether Lewis, William Clark and members of their Expedition journeyed in 1804 forth from the Mississippi River in Illinois proceeding along the Missouri River to the Pacific Ocean. A mass of blue glass tiles represents the Pacific Ocean along the opposite end of the bench.

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.