The Benedictine College Music Department invites the public its Instrumental Ensembles Concert, a wide-ranging concert featuring the Chamber Wind Ensemble, the String Orchestra, the Full Orchestra, and the Jazz Band. The performance will take place on Tuesday, March 23, at 7:30 p.m., and it will be live-streamed on the Department’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/BenedictineMusicDept/).
This program showcases the artistic talents of a few of our top instrumentalists in the Consort for Ten Winds. The exquisite middle movement of this attractive work is also known by the title “Pacem” (peace). The orchestral ensembles will perform the Capriol Suite, composed by an Englishman but founded on French traditions. Next are Prokofiev’s short, captivating Symphony No. 1; and a sweetly appealing arrangement of the nostalgic tune “Moon River.” A chamber orchestra will give a rendition of a suite from City Girl, composed by Music Department Chair Dr. John Paul to accompany a historically significant silent movie. But don’t leave yet—the Jazz Band, under the direction of Mr. Brian Ward, will conclude the program with “Little Sunflower,” “Body and Soul,” and the “Vine Street Rumble.”
