RegisteredNursing.org has released its annual list of the Best RN Programs in each state and the Benedictine College School of Nursing has been named the number one Nursing Program in Kansas.
The BC school of nursing was also selected as one of the best in the Plains Region (over 300 institutions in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota) by Nursing Schools Almanac.
Director of the Benedictine College School of Nursing Jackie Harris praised those who have been part of the program.
"I'm tremendously proud of this number one ranking," Harris said. "The nursing faculty, staff, students, and graduates have worked incredibly hard during quite challenging times to earn this."
Harris joined Benedictine College in 2008, and by August 2010 the college began clinical nursing courses with the dedication of the Mother Teresa Center for Nursing & Health Education.
"The nursing faculty is dedicated to our student's success," Harris said. "The students work hard and motivate the faculty to do their best."
Harris credited how much the administration has supported the growth of the program.
Top Videos
"President Stephen Minnis and Dean Shankman, have been supportive of the School of Nursing from the beginning," Harris said. "The graduates continue to encourage those involved in the school of nursing; they inspire us to work harder to fill the severe nursing shortage."
The college granted its first Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree in May 2012.
In September, an agreement was established between BC and Catholic Healthcare International (CHI), based in Wildwood, Missouri for a new medical school on the College’s campus, the proposed St. Padre Pio Institute for the Relief of Suffering, School of Osteopathic Medicine at Benedictine College.
"We would not have a nursing program without our clinical partners which include local nursing homes, hospitals, and community health organizations," Harris said. "We also have donors and our community advising council that are key to the success."
Harris said getting accolades for the program was never a goal, but just helping educate those who were interested in the medical field was always one.
"Our goal has always been to educate excellent future nurse leaders within a community of faith and scholarship," Harris said. "Our goals have also included hiring excellent faculty and securing clinical sites."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.