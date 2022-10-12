BC

Benedictine College School of Nursing was recently named the number one Nursing Program in Kansas.

 Submitted by Benedictine College

RegisteredNursing.org has released its annual list of the Best RN Programs in each state and the Benedictine College School of Nursing has been named the number one Nursing Program in Kansas.

The BC school of nursing was also selected as one of the best in the Plains Region (over 300 institutions in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota) by Nursing Schools Almanac.

Top Videos

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.