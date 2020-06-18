President Stephen D. Minnis, of Benedictine College, issued a statement on behalf BC in wake of a controversial and imprecise reference posted on an Instagram account.
“Benedictine College was deeply disturbed to see that a member of the student Chapter of TPUSA posted an historically inaccurate and offensive graphic on their Instagram account,” Minnis stated in an online Benedictine College facebook.com social media.
Minnis referred to the meme’s assertion that the first slave-owner in America was black is factually wrong. The graphic and student’s post has since been removed for BC’s social media. Minnis indicated the Dean of Students is currently evaluating an appropriate response to the club in relation to the rules regarding the governance of student organizations.
The TPUSA website indicates, political conservative group indicates Turning Point USA at Benedictine College was founded in 2019 and has a membership of 30 on the campus. The group’s page of Facebook was created Feb. 12, 2019 and refers to it as a social club along with invitations to follow on Facebook and Instagram.
“St. Benedict reminds us that we should treat everyone we encounter as if they were Jesus Christ himself,” Minnis stated in his response. “Posting images or messages that are hurtful to our fellow students and fellow citizens is antithetical to our community. “
Minnis continued, “now is a particularly sensitive time in our nation’s history, and words and images that carry unsettling implications are even more hurtful than usual.”
The Atchison Globe reached out to Benedictine College for comment by email, but as of noon on Thursday had not yet received a responded.
