Many people have said it, but Benedictine College has now been officially recognized for its beautiful campus. The Professional Grounds Management Society® (PGMS®) presented the Honor Award to Benedictine College Grounds Supervisor and Landscape Manager Michael Hagey at its annual meeting in October. Part of the society’s Green Star Awards, the Honor Award recognizes outstanding professional accomplishment and excellence in grounds management.
“Our campus is comprised of beauty, balance and harmony, so we want the grounds to create an experience for those who come here, something more than nice trees, colorful flowers and open green spaces,” said Hagey.
The Benedictine award specifically mentioned the beauty of Raven Memorial Park in the center of campus. Landscaping there includes a waterfall feature, flowers, shrubbery and trees, all surrounding the Sacred Heart of Jesus statue.
“A special thanks goes to my grounds crew and our student workers,” Hagey said. “My team is very appreciative of this recognition. We work hard to provide a beautiful and inspiring campus to our students, faculty, staff and visitors.”
PGMS® is the nation’s oldest membership society of grounds professionals, representing over 1,000 industry professionals in the United States, Canada and overseas. Members include institutional grounds managers who work for organizations such as colleges and universities, municipalities, parks and recreation facilities, theme parks, office parks, apartment complexes, hotels and motels, and cemeteries.
Founded in 1858, Benedictine College is a Catholic, Benedictine, residential, liberal arts college located on the bluffs above the Missouri River in Atchison, Kansas. The school is proud to have been named in the Top 10 in the Midwest of America’s Best Colleges by U.S. News & World Report, the best private college in Kansas by The Wall Street Journal, and one of the top Catholic colleges in the nation by First Things magazine and the Newman Guide. It prides itself on outstanding academics, extraordinary faith life, strong athletic programs, and an exceptional sense of community and belonging. It has a mission to educate men and women within a community of faith and scholarship.
