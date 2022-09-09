medical school
Representatives of Benedictine College and Catholic Healthcare International (CHI), based in Wildwood, Missouri, signed a Collaborative Affiliation Agreement between the two entities today during the annual meeting of the Catholic Medical Association in Denver, Colorado. Signatories were Benedictine College President Stephen D. Minnis and CHI founder and President Jere D. Palazzolo.

The agreement begins the process of establishing a new medical school on Benedictine College’s campus, the proposed St. Padre Pio Institute for the Relief of Suffering, School of Osteopathic Medicine at Benedictine College.

