Benedictine College and Atchison County officials have announced the “Atchison and Benedictine: Stronger Together," an agreement for an enhanced plan addressing on-campus learning, off-campus students and athletics.
The plan, effective from Saturday to Friday, Sept. 18 is designed to offer students the freedom to live the mission of Benedictine College. The entire document is available online on the college website at www.benedictine.edu/coronovirus/safety/stronger-together.
In accordance with provisions of the plan, beginning Saturday, Sept. 5, students residing on the BC campus are not to leave campus only for the following exceptions: Scheduled or emergency medical or mental health appointments; to fulfill academic requirements; and to work or obtain essential goods like groceries, medications, household products; and to pick-up an outside order at a local business.
Abiding by the order will avoid a quarantine order restricting students to their dorm rooms and it also allows for continuation of in-person classes for eligible students.
Off-campus students are not permitted on campus except for authoritized athletic practices; religious services; work sturdy; labs; or other necessary adademic purposes.
The athletic teams that maintain no active cases may hold practic in smaller groups to be determined on a team by team basis and authorized by the athletic director. Teams wit members who re in isolation due to active COVID cases are prohibited from practicing until Saturday, Sept. 12.
The aforementioned steps are in addition to the Raven Safety Plan and updated mitigation protocols that were already in at the college prior to negotiations with Atchison County officials.
BC and Atchison County Health officials have been engaged in negotiations concerning the pandemic since Wednesday.
County health officials and BC leaders also met Thursday and Friday as part of the pending revision of a quarantine of the campus that was announced earlier in the week. However, until announcement of the agreement Friday evening it was BC business as usual throughout the negotiations.
Benedictine leaders were advised Wednesday that health officials intended to impose a quarantine on the campus where a number of COVID-19 cases have been reported among students and staff, driving up the county's overall case count in the weeks since classes started.
Benedictine staff immediately proposed a compromise that was still under the health officials' review late Friday afternoon, BC Public Relations Director Steve Johnson said.
The first order to go into and remain in quarantine was presented when Atchison County commissioners, the health officials and Benedictine leaders were virtually present during a special meeting Wednesday evening to discuss a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases among campus community and what to do about it.
Chief Health Officer Lori Forge, Chief Medical Adviser Bonnie Tackett and Emergency Management Director Wesley Lanter advised of a plan to put Benedictine students in quarantine for 14 days that they planned to become effective as early as 12:01 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4.
Lanter said the revised plan was not presented Thursday, and the plan did not go into effect Friday. The proposed plan stated that the students will be sequestered in isolation among their cohorts within their residential quarters, only leaving their respective areas to obtain packed meals from the cafeteria and practice religious freedom to participate in liturgical services.
On Sept. 4, Benedictine College reported 23 active COVID-19 cases on campus, 0.9% of the campus population. The active cases and new positive cases have been trending downward for the past week.
The quarantine initially was planned to become effective after midnight Thursday, Sept. 3 but was delayed a day after Benedictine President Stephen Minnis raised concerns that the plan is too restrictive and might have adverse emotional effects on the students because it would hinder their ability to attend Mass.
This could be devastating to the college, Minnis said.
Other Benedictine leaders - Linda Henry and Tom Hoopes - agreed with Minnis. The Benedictine leaders all agreed they have been implementing various steps to mitigate the spread of the pandemic. As of mid week, there were 132 students in quarantine, Minnis said, and 13 of those were in isolation at that time. The student population is about 2,000, and there are more students in the residential facilities than before, according to Henry.
The county's health officials Dr. Bonnie Tackett, LORI Forge RN and Emergency Medical Director Wesley Lanter agreed that Benedictine's attempts to mitigate the virus are all good efforts, but said those efforts are not working because they came too late.
Lanter said there were numerous meetings with college representatives and it was recommended that the students quarantine for 14 days after they arrived on campus. Instead it was decided that the students were to undergo their respective 14-day quarantines at their homes before their arrival to the campus.
“They should have quarantined after they got here,” Lanter said. “Now because some did not do it at home they have brought it into our community.”
Forge said as the health officer it would be negligent of her not to put this order in place in an effort to protect the health and wellness of the community as a whole during the pandemic. She said when Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order quarantined the whole county within the first months of the pandemic for two weeks there were only 10 cases.
Forge clarified that some people who previously tested positive are now showing symptoms of a mutated strain of the virus.
According to the initial order, presented to commissioners, Benedictine employees will be exempt from some of the restrictions in the order.
Mike Kuckelman and Minnis, both of whom are attorneys, commented about the legal ramifications if the order becomes effective.
Kuckelman said he was virtually present at the meeting in an individual capacity as a citizen, and he said he was disturbed by the order. He advised that students subject to the quarantine have the right to file an objection after the order becomes effective and have a hearing with 72 hours.
Plaintiffs have the right to an attorney to represent them. The court cases have the potential to cost the county a substantial amount of money, Kuckelman said.
On Thursday morning, Kuckelman said he was in the process of drafting documents for students wanting a hearing. During the hearings the county must prove the student is a risk different than the risk everyone presents, Kuckelman explained.
County Chairman Jack Bower said the commissioners have no authority to override the health officer. However, he said he would like to see some sort of a moratorium to think about the situation and find a resolution.
The Atchison Globe will have updates on the story as they come.
Log onto www.benedictine.edu to read more about the BC COVID-19 response, on the home page, click on the “Information and Resources” button and see the dashboard showing current active cases.
