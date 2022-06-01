Two familiar politicians are running unopposed in the upcoming August primary to officially garner their respective party’s nomination to face off Election Day in November for the 1st District Atchison County Commission seat.
Tom Lykins, a Democrat, filed by petition May 23 to reclaim the commission seat he occupied multiple terms in the latter part of the 20th Century. Lykins was officially certified as a primary candidate on May 24.
Atchison City Commissioner Allen Reavis, a Republican, former mayor and vice-mayor, paid a fee to become the first hopeful to throw his hat into the 2022 political ring and make a run for office. Reavis filed for county commission seat on March 2.
County Commissioner Jack Bower currently occupies the 1st County Commission District comprises West Second, East Third, and West Third precincts within Atchison city limits. Bower did not file for re-election.
All county commission positions are four-year terms. Both the 2nd and 3rd District posts will be up for election in 2024.
Atchison County Clerk Michelle Phillips said primary voters will have a ballot question to consider on their ballot before they mark “Yes” or “No.”
The Constitutional Amendment question concerns whether or not to adopt what is more commonly referred to as The Value them Both Amendment to the Kansas Constitution.
All persons’ filing for the open positions names will appear on the ballot in August. Blank lines will appear on the ballot for write-ins in the respective races.
Phillips said Advance voting for the primary election is scheduled to start during regular business hours from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the County Clerk’s Office at the Atchison County Courthouse.
Six candidates for Township Clerks have filed for the office:
> Two Republicans, Russell Reichart and Bryce T. Barnett are vying for the clerk position in Kapioma Township.
>Other township clerk hopefuls are: Tony D. Jackson, a Republican, in Lancaster Township; Amy Jo Hawk, Republican, -- Mt. Pleasant Township; William D. Falk, Republican, -- Shannon Township; and Dee Gehring, a Democrat, in Walnut Township.
Democrat Precinct Committee filers are: East 2nd – Mike Slattery; East 3rd – John E. Bishop and Marjorie C. Bishop; Herb Gwaltney and Kalee M. Vanderweide -- North 5th; Sarah Biechele and Rose Marie Lee have both filed for the Only 4th Precinct Committeewoman position; John F. Settich and Karen Bell – Shannon; Ramona Cummings – Walnut; and Gordon Myers – West 3rd. There are 25 blank Democrat Precinct Committee positons for the ballot.
Republican Precinct Committee filers are: Cyril L. Wallisch and Colette M. Wallisch – Benton H62; Todd A. Gigstad and Barbara J. Gigstad – H63; Stephen W. Caplinger and Sharon Caplinger –Center; Richard N. Berger and Susan Traffas – East 2nd; James C. Campbell and Wendy Campbell – East 3rd; James A. Ellerman and Julia L. Ellerman – Huron; Jay Armstrong and Virginia Self – Kapioma; Jeffrey A. Martin and Leah K. Martin – Lancaster; Michael Stec and Louise McCoy Regenstein – Mt. Pleasant; William J. (Bill) Murphy and Coleen F. Murphy – North 5th; Derek P. Franklin – Only 1st; Brian Oswalt and Judy K. Denton – Only 4th; Joseph Burke and Dana Ober-Watts – Shannon; Alex Gehring and Donna M. Oswald – South 5th; Phillip D. Sowers and Elizabeth A. Wagner; Steven R. Estes and Marianne L. Estes – West 2nd; Tim R. Becker and Janet Adrian – West 3rd Precinct. There are three blanks for Republican Precinct Committee positions.
