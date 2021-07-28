Atchison County exhibitors will have an additional opportunity to enter a contest for more prize money.
The 2021 King Arthur Flour Baking Contest, bring your entries between 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3; or between 9-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4 to the Blue Building on the Fairgrounds in Effingham. The contest is open to all ages.
The King Arthur Flour prizes are Baker’s Catalogue certificates for adult division are as follows: First place -- $75; Second place -- $50; and Third place -- $25 for catalogue information go to kingarthurflour.com.
For contest information go to www.atchison.k-state.edu/flour/fair book/index.html or contact the Atchison County Extension Office at 913-833-5450 or AtchisonCoExt@ksu.edu.
Atchison County Fair parade theme is “Plant you roots in Atchison County” will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug.6. The line-up will be at 5:30 p.m. along Seabury Street near the Atchison County Community Elementary School. Judging commences at 5:40 p.m.
For more information to view electronically at www.atchison.ksu.edu parade entries can be sent to Atchison County Extension Office before Monday, Aug. 2 to K-State Reasearch and Extension-Atchison County, PO Box 109, Effingham, Kansas 66023; or email at atchisoncoext@ksu.edu.
