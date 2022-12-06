Backpack

Backpack Buddies is in need of sponsors for the 2022-2023 school year. Many children in our school districts in Atchison County rely on Backpack Buddies to keep for on student’s tables.  

Currently 80 kids currently receive Backpack Buddies in the Atchison School District 409. Hundreds more elementary kids qualify for free and reduced lunch at USD 409, which also qualifies them for Backpack Buddies. 69% of students at Atchison Elementary School qualify for free or reduced lunch. 

