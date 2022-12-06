Backpack Buddies is in need of sponsors for the 2022-2023 school year. Many children in our school districts in Atchison County rely on Backpack Buddies to keep for on student’s tables.
Currently 80 kids currently receive Backpack Buddies in the Atchison School District 409. Hundreds more elementary kids qualify for free and reduced lunch at USD 409, which also qualifies them for BackpackBuddies. 69% of students at Atchison Elementary School qualify for free or reduced lunch.
The program is designed to help on weekends when school provided breakfast and lunch programs aren’t provided. Children come home to empty cupboards and empty refrigerators.
A weekend full of food consists of 2 days' worth of milkandcereal, fruit cup, graham crackers, canned mac n’ cheese and granola bar.
“We notice an improvement in their self-esteem and attitude when our students come to school with a full belly,” said a school nurse. Achild also bonds more closely with peers, miss less school due to illness and score higher on standardized tests.
For $199 per student sponsored you give that child food for 34 weekends during the school year.You may sponsor more than one child or provide monies for sponsorships. If you have anyquestionsplease call 816-364-3663 or email www.shcfb.org.
