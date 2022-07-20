Ask Mark Scholz about his adventurous experiences and he might tell you he gets his thrills from flying high and low, and somewhere off a beaten motorcycle trail.
Scholz, Doniphan, and founder of Mark W. Scholz Air Shows, was the featured pilot present Saturday morning at the Amelia Earhart Airport. Scholz was one of the pilots who performed Saturday night along the Atchison Riverfront preceding the fireworks. He said he has been involved with aerobatic shows since the first one 25 years ago, and at times has served as the show boss. However, this year differs from his past because he is one of the show pilots.
Scholz said he has been involved with with various facets of aviation since the late 80s. Not only does he fly airplanes, but builds them too.
"I do it because I love it," Scholz said, and added his love of aviation takes him to OshKosh, Minnesota every year where interacts with other kindred aviators.
Scholz also restores and rebuilds motor vehicles for himself and others. Scholz recently retired from his 40-year career as an electric lineman.
Visitors inside the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum & Muriel viewed Amelia's sister plane, and had the opportunity to decorate and write a message onto postcards to send to space, courtesy of Blue Origin. The postcards are destined to go to space during a future launch and then returned to sender/or other addressee with a postmark from space.
Atchison BSA hosted a pancake breakfast that was a sell out for the hungry guests.
In addition to viewing some planes at the airport, kiddos were able to take a ride around the compass rose in some vintage toys like a locomotive engine, an airplane and fire engine.
