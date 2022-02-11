Jeanie Evans, of Effingham, died last March as the result of anaphylaxis after she was administered a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination, recently confirmed in her autopsy report.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reported the finding on Feb. 9, one day the autopsy report was obtained from the Shawnee County Coroner’s Office.
Evans, 68, died March 24, 2021, one day after she was vaccinated at Jefferson County Health Department, the Capital-Journal and Atchison Globe previously reported.
From the autopsy report, The Capital-Journal ascertains Evans’ medical history indicating she was known to experience bouts of environmental allergies, an allergic disorder that included non-asthmatic reactive airway, and previous anaphylactic reaction to Albuterol and hypertension.
The Capital-Journal ‘s story also indicates Evans’ family members intend to file a suit in wake of their mother's death.
Previous news accounts reported Evans’ died at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka where she was transported by ambulance after she experienced anaphylaxis symptoms within the waiting period after the vaccine was administrated.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment investigated Evans’ death at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.
At the time of her death, Evans was serving as an elected official, sitting as an Effingham City Council member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.