LEAVENWORTH COUNTY – Authorities from the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information concerning a human corpse in the trunk of burnt vehicle on Monday in north of Leavenworth.
Area news reports indicate the body was discovered after deputies and Kickapoo Township Fire Department responded to the scene of a car fire about 2:48 a.m. in the area of Santa Fe Trail and 195th Street.
Firefighters discovered the body as the firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.
The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas State Fire Marshals Office are investigating the incident as a homicide.
Anyone with information about this matter are asked to contact Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office at 913-682-5724, or submit your information to www.lvsheriff.org.
