Authorities from the Buchanan County Missouri Sheriff's Office continue their quest regarding more information concerning a male corpse recently retrieved from the Missouri side of the river near Atchison.
Buchanan County authorities preliminarily identified the man as 39-year-old Michael Zorn, of St. Joseph, Missouri. Zorn's corpse was discovered as it floated during dusk Friday, June 17.
Initially, Atchison County Rescue and Atchison County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.
Sheriff Jack Laurie said county Rescue responders transported deputies by boat to the corpse. After it was determined the body was along the Missouri side of the river the Buchanan County responders were notified.
The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office Facebook, website and area news accounts online indicate the Buchanan County authorities have sent notification and reached out to a possible relative. As part of an ongoing investigation the authorities on Wednesday morning continued to follow leads that indicate Zorn was homeless at the time of his death. Autopsy results were still pending Wednesday morning.
Anyone with information about Zorn and his death are encouraged to contact Buchanan County Authorities at the TIPS Hotline at 816-238-TIPS (8477), or the Criminal Investigation Unit at 816-236-8856.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.