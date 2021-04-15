Atchison Police Department and Doniphan County Sheriff's Office authorities have located a 79-year-old man reported missing, Chief Mike Wilson announced in a press release Thursday morning.
Garland Blanton was found deceased mid-morning Thursday, April 15 in rural Doniphan County.
Kansas Highway Patrol assisted in the search with the use of a helicopter. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks also assisted with the use of a K-9 unit.
Wilson said interviews with family members conducted by Atchison police determined Blanton was a mushroom hunter who frequented certain areas in Doniphan County.
Blanton was last seen mid-morning on Tuesday as he walked out of the apartment complex at 807 Santa Fe where he resides.
Blanton's silver Mitsubishi Montero SUV has been found in rural Doniphan County.
APD and the Doniphan County authorities worked together Thursday morning to focus on the area where the vehicle was found, Wilson said.
