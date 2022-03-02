LEAVENWORTH -- The Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office authorities have released the name of an adult male corpse recently found in the trunk a burning vehicle north of Leavenworth.
Rylee Styler, 21, resided in Leavenworth at the time of his death, authorities indicated he had previous ties to Tulsa, Oklahoma, according to a Leavenworth Times report. The identity of the Styler was released March 2.
Kickapoo Township firefighters discovered Styler's corpse Feb. 14 after they responded to a car fire several miles north of Leavenworth along Santa Fe Trail road near 195th Street. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene about 2:48 a.m.
Leavenworth Undersheriff James Sherley told the Globe the homicide investigation is ongoing, and it is presumed Styler died as a result of the fire.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office at 913-682_5724 or submit your tip online at the www.lvsheriff.org.
The Kansas State Fire Marshals Office are involved in the investigation.
