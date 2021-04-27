More than two years after a home intrusion along the outskirts of Atchison city limits, the case took a leap closer to resolution by way of a plea agreement reached Tuesday in Atchison County District Court.
Marcell M. Bailey, formerly of Leavenworth, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and kidnapping. The crime of aggravated robbery carries a potential maximum penalty of 216 months with the Kansas Department of Corrections. The conviction arose from an Aug. 29, 2018 home intrusion in the Elm Drive neighborhood just outside Atchison city limits.
Sentencing for Bailey is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday June 7 in district court, the same day as he is scheduled for arraignment to charges filed in a separated case. The second case stemmed from a Sept. 5, 2018 incident that involved shots fired at a pickup truck in Atchison city limits.
The second complaint against Bailey alleges attempted first degree murder, criminal discharges of a firearm, aggravated assault and aggravated battery, all are person felonies. In addition to the aforementioned charges, Bailey also faces one count criminal in possession of a firearm within 10 years of a conviction.
Jonathan Phelps, a Topeka-based attorney, negotiated the plea agreement heard Tuesday, April 27. Phelps is the third court-appointed defense attorney to represent Bailey since his arrest for the two complaints during Sept. 2018.
Kevin Reardon, of Leavenworth, was the first defense counsel for Bailey, from Oct. 1, 2018. As proceedings got underway, the matter was put on hold to allow for a competency hearing and subsequent treatment for Bailey at the Larned Correctional Facility. The court proceedings resumed Aug. 9, 2019. The case was moving forward with a preliminary hearing of evidence planned for early November 2019 when Bailey filed a motion to fire his court-appointed counsel and asked for new counsel. Reardon then withdrew from the case.
In mid-November 2019, Greg Robinson, of Lansing, was appointed. The case was back on track for an evidentiary hearing for late February 2020, but was sidetracked when Bailey waived his right to hear evidence and decided to enter a plea for hearing March 23, 2020, but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, pursuant to Administrative Order N. 2020-PR-16, which suspended all court-proceedings.
As judicial proceedings resumed, Bailey pleaded not guilty July 24, 2020, and Robinson started preparations for a forthcoming trial that included pre-trial conferences. It was Sept. 16, 2020 when Bailey filed a motion to fire his court-appointed counsel. In turn, on Sept. 22, 2020, Robinson’s motion to withdraw from the case was allowed.
Phelps was subsequently appointed on Sept. 25, 2020 to serve as Bailey’s defense counsel.
