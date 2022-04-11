A weekend side by side ATV rollover accident sent a 36-year-old female passenger to a St. Joseph, Missouri medical center by ambulance for treatment of unspecified injuries within Atchison city limits.
Atchison police identified Eric Molt, 45, Atchison, as the driver of the ATV that rolled over about 8 p.m. Saturday, April 9 in the vicinity of U.S. 73 and Service Road.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said the accident happened after an APD patrol officer observed an ATV that appeared to be recklessly driven in that area.
The officer attempted to stop the ATV that continued a short distance, then left the roadway and rolled onto its side, Wilson reported via press release.
Molt escaped injury, but the female passenger was transported by Atchison County EMS to Mosaic Lifecare in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Molt was arrested for driving under the influence, fleeing and attempting to elude, transporting an open container, reckless driving and unlawfully operating a utility vehicle city limits and was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.