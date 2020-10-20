The following is a question-and-answer session with Democrat Candidate Duane Boldridge, a political newcomer, is vying for the 3rd District Atchison County Commission seat. Boldridge ran unopposed in the primary election. He is facing Republican Casey Quinn in the Nov. 3 general election.
1. What are your thoughts on unified government say like in comparison to Wyandotte County?
*From what I know about it, it appears they have a unique situation. Although, they have different political views, they use a bipartisan approach where at the end of the day, they all come together for the common good of both the citizens of the city and county.
2. What serves the best interest of the greater good, decisions made to benefit public safety/health or economics/business?
*Public safety is always the number one concern for any community. 2020 has been trying times for all…Covid-19 is causing everyone to remain health conscience and has been detrimental to the economy.
3. Other than the first two questions. What do you feel are the top priorities for the county?
*To make better use of county resources. I have my opinions of what needs to be prioritized, but I believe the top priorities should come from the citizens. The citizens are the eyes and ears for the county, they know what the top priorities are in their immediate surroundings.
4. What are the recommendations concerning the countywide 1 cent sales tax voters approved in 1993 to fund solid waste and joint communications?
* I don’t know the particulars or what options faced the county at that time, so for me to recommend anything about the tax would not be fair to the sitting counsel at that time the 1 cent tax was imposed. I’m sure they took everything into consideration and decided what would better benefit the citizens of the city and county. After 27 years much has changed, so the 1 cent tax should be reviewed.
5. What do you feel are the responsibilities of the county commission?
* Listen to your constituents! Be prepared…become knowledgeable of the issues that arise. Good ideas come from everywhere so I would be open to any good ideas from citizens and staff. Administer and pass local ordinances, hire employees, approve budgets, maintain county parks, among other things that falls to the county.
6. What is your vision to improve the quality of life in Atchison County?
* Access to better roads and bridges, and to provide broadband/internet access to county residents.
7. What motivates you to seek this position?
To be able to be a voice for the citizens in district 3. I have lived here all my life and want to give back to the community I grew up in.
8. What are your experiences that you would consider to be an asset to county leadership?
* I have 18 years’ experience working with municipalities at the local, state, and federal level. I have experience in financial management, staying within budgetary guidelines, decision making, crisis management, and strategic planning. I also have a BS in Business and Human Resource Management.
9. Do you have some personal information you would like to share?
*I grew up on a farm in Walnut Township, and graduated from Atchison County Community High School in Effingham. I completed 60 credit hours at Benedictine College, then transferred to Park University where I completed my Bachelor of Science degree in business management and human resources. I've resided in south Atchison County all my life and would not image living anywhere else. I have training in Kansas Emergency Management -- managing people in disasters. I have private pesticide applicator certification; and obtained a license from Kansas Department Health and Environment as a lead paint risk assessor. Boldridge indicated he has obtained electrical vocational education and training as as a Housing Quality Standards Inspector.
I am the father of four daughters and four grandchildren residing in Nashville, Tennessee.
