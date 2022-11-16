Zonta logo

Zonta Says No to Violence Against Women initiative was discussed at the November meeting of the Atchison Zonta Club held November 14 at Paolucci’s Restaurant.  

President Janelle Weishaar welcomed 10 members to the meeting. Sporting orange ribbons supporting the Zonta initiative, members were encouraged to wear their ribbons during the 16 days of activism from November 25 through December 10. 

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.