Zonta Says No to Violence Against Women initiative was discussed at the November meeting of the Atchison Zonta Club held November 14at Paolucci’s Restaurant.
President Janelle Weishaar welcomed 10 members to the meeting. Sporting orange ribbons supporting the Zonta initiative, members were encouraged to wear their ribbons during the 16 days of activism from November 25 through December 10.
Sarah Dunning reported the Cray Historical Home Museum will be having Christmas Open House December 3. The home is beautifully decoratedand admission is free for the open house.
Members donated to the Zonta International Foundation “Every Member Every November” campaign to support Zonta service projects. Each member was challenged to invite one or two prospective members to an upcoming meeting.
Cheryl Boldridge presented the program on Zonta’s consultative status with the United Nations. She focused on theCommittee on Discrimination Against Women (CDAW). Goldie Boldridge-Brown presented her portion of the program on PublicRelations. She suggested simple way to promote Zonta: wear the Zonta pin, include your membership on job applications,post Zonta activities on social media accounts and have your “elevator speech” ready.
For the December meeting, members voted to adopt a family for Christmas. A Christmas gift exchange will be held and members are asked tobring non-perishable food items to be donated to the food pantry.
Weishaar announced Zonta international celebrated its 103rdbirthday on November 8, 2022 and the Atchison Zonta Clubwas formed 65 years ago on November 12.
Hostesses were Cheryl Boldridge and Goldie Boldridge-Brown. Door prizes were won by Judy Schaeffer and Sarah Dunning.
