KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI -- Jessica Wilkes, Atchison, graduated with a M.A. in Education from Avila University's Class of 2021, the University's 104th graduating class.
Wilkes was amongst nearly 400 graduates who received their undergraduate and masters degrees this spring.
A total of 385 graduates received masters and baccalaureate degrees from the Schools of Humanities, Performing Arts, Social Sciences, Psychology & Cognitive Science, Natural & Applied Science, Computer Science & Mathematics, Nursing, Imaging Science, Business, Education and Visual and Communication Arts. The University bestowed 273 baccalaureate degrees and 112 Master's degrees.
Avila University, a Catholic University founded and inspired by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, provides undergraduate and graduate education in the liberal arts and professional studies, preparing lifelong learners who make meaningful contributions to the global community.
