Atchison United Methodist Church has several holiday events for the public to enjoy. First is a Cookie and Candy Sale on Friday, December 2, 5-7:30PM and Sunday, December 3, 9AM-7:30PM. There will be a large variety of cookies and candy to choose from. Cookies are $8/lb and candy is $12/lb. The proceeds benefit area missions. 

Also, on December 3 is the Gingerbread House Competition at the church. The competition is community wide and completed houses may be brought to the Atchison United Methodist Church at 501 Kansas in Atchison on Friday from 8AM-Noon or 1-7:30PM. Winners will be announced at 4:30PM on Saturday just in time to grab a cup of warm cocoa and some cookies to enjoy while watching the parade. All entries must be 100% edible except the base, with no moving parts. The prizes categories consist of: People’s Choice, Individual 0-12 and Individual 13 and older. Up to $200 in prizes in Visa gift cards will be awarded. 

