Atchison United Methodist Church has several holiday events for the public to enjoy. First is a Cookie and Candy Sale on Friday, December 2, 5-7:30PM and Sunday, December 3, 9AM-7:30PM. There will be a large variety of cookies and candy to choose from. Cookies are $8/lband candyis $12/lb. The proceeds benefit area missions.
Also, on December 3 is the Gingerbread House Competition at the church. The competition is community wideand completed houses may be brought to the Atchison United Methodist Church at 501 Kansas in Atchisonon Friday from 8AM-Noon or 1-7:30PM. Winners will be announced at 4:30PMon Saturday just in time to grab a cup of warm cocoa and some cookies to enjoy while watching the parade. All entries must be 100% edible except the base, with no moving parts. The prizes categories consist of:People’s Choice, Individual 0-12 and Individual 13 and older. Up to $200 in prizes in Visa gift cards will be awarded.
The Longest Night, a community service of remembrance, light and hope will be held on Sunday, December 18 at 4PM at the Atchison Library Lawn.
Remembrance, take pause out of the busy season to pray for peace in a broken world, name our loss and honor the local heroes among us. Out do reflection space open until January.
Light, we honor those in our community who shine brightly inour darkest moments. Nominate organizations and individuals by emailing toPastor@atchisonumc.orgby12/15. They will be honored during the service.
Hope, we gather as a community to light candles of hope for a better future of unity, peace and kindness.
Advent Worship Series, Come Home for Christmas, will happen on Sundays 9:30AM worship and 10:30AM Faith Formation. Week 1 will feature, Time toComeHome, Week 2 will feature, Finding Home, Week 3 will feature, The Joy ofHomeand Week 4 will feature, The Blessing of Home. There will also be a Welcome Home on Christmas Eve at 5:30PM.On Christmas morning from 9:30AM to 11:30AM (come and go) the feature will be Come Home for Christmas-No One Alone. All events happen at the church on 501 Kansas Ave., Atchison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.