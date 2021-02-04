Atchison United is sharing information daily on its Facebook page in recognition of Black History Month.
The Atchison Globe will be reprinting some of their shares, with permission of Atchison United.
This week’s highlight is on Atchison native Matthew “Chic” Downing. See attached for information about him and go to the Atchison United Facebook page to see their daily posts in celebration of Black History Month.
