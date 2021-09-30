On a late September weekend, the city of Atchison was bustling with tourists looking for a good scare.
With fall beginning and the return of Halloween season, the city of about 11,000 people becomes a hot spot for out-of-town tourists and national publications like BuzzFeed.
Kaycee Slough, director of marketing at the Atchison Chamber of Commerce, said it’s one of the most thrilling times of the year for the city.
“We know that people are so excited about everything that Atchison has to offer, specifically the haunted aspect, and so really delivering on all of those things is something that’s really important to us,” she said.
Haunted attractions like the Sallie House, a turn-of-the-century home that’s drawn paranormal investigators to it, and the 1889 McInteer Villa, which brings in visitors on self-guided tours and overnight stays looking for evidence of the paranormal. Each year, Slough said, it seems like their popularity grows.
“We try to ask (visitors), ‘How did you even find out about the Sallie House?’ and they’re like, ‘Oh, we saw a documentary,’ or ‘We’ve seen it on BuzzFeed before.’ So that’s kind of a common thing that people say, and it really is cool that it brings people from all over,” she said.
As a new Atchison resident, Slough said she wasn’t well-versed on the city’s spooky past and the popularity of its attractions with thrill-seekers. After taking a trip to the Sallie House, she said she understands the hype.
“My first time going into the Sallie House was like my first week of work. I’ll be totally honest with you, I was in and then I was right back out because it kind of gives you the heebie-jeebies,” she said.
As the popularity of the spookiest season of the year grows in Atchison, the city has capitalized on the attention. This year, it’s rolling out its first Haunted Weekend in Atchison from Sept. 24 to 26. Featuring oddities, expos, “Shocktail” parties and Haunted Trolley rides, the three-day event was a sell-out success.
“We know there’s a desire for it, and so we’re already thinking about (next year),” Slough said.
In the meantime, the city is figuring out how to make more room for its Haunted Trolley Rides, which take people on a detailed trip through the city and its history. By mid-September, the tours had completely sold out for October. Slough said there is a hope to carve out more time before the season ends.
“We’re getting ready to add more just because people are so excited to spend the day in Atchison and take part in all of the haunted festivities that we have,” she said.
The Chamber of Commerce is hoping the rising tide of spooky attractions also raises non-haunted businesses like restaurants and shops in the area. When staff members talk to visitors, they encourage people to visit and take in other aspects of the city before they leave.
“We always recommend going to a great local restaurant here in town or visiting the Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum or all the other kind of rich architecture that we have here in Atchison,” Slough said.
For more information on Haunted Atchison, call 913-367-2427.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.