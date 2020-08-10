Atchison police authorities have identified a 26-year-old Melbourne, Florida man as the suspect wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred Saturday at Cricket Wireless in Atchison.
Atchison authorities allege Mark A. Stephens was alone about 2:45 p.m. on Aug. 8 when he entered the store and ordered a clerk to get him iPhones from a lock box, and displayed a handgun that he had in the waistline are his clothing, Atchison Police Chief said in a press release. The suspect, identified as Stephens, then grabbed phone accessories before he fled from the store to a nearby parked vehicle.
Atchison police officers obtained a vehicle description of the suspect vehicle, a Nissan SUV with a Missouri license tag, which was broadcast to area law enforcement. It was determined the vehicle was one reported stolen from the Kansas City area, Wilson said.
It was about 4:30 p.m. when Missouri State Highway Patrol authorities located the vehicle along the shoulder of I-29 near the Camden Point exit in Platte County. MSHP took the Stephens into custody for Atchison police for aggravated robbery. Stephens remained behind bars Monday morning in the Platte County Jail.
