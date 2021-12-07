At 11:55 a.m. on December 7, 1941, America was attacked by Japan. Most people will remember the bombing of Pearl Harbor because there have been many movies and articles written about the attack. The Japanese were deadly with their bombing of the USS Arizona killing 1175 naval personnel. In the bombing, 20 naval vessels including 8 battleships and over 300 airplanes were extensively damaged. 2300 Americans died that fateful day and 100 were wounded.
On December 8, 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt deliver his speech to Congress with the famous word, "A day that will live in Infamy." He was victorious in asking Congress to declare war on Japan. Three days later Japan's allies, Germany and Italy, declared war on the United States.
Those tragic events were once again remembered at Tuesday's ceremony in the Veterans Memorial Park in Atchison. Atchison native Chief Warrant Officer 4, James Madden, was the host of the ceremony. CWO4 Madden was responsible for getting the memorial in Atchison which includes a piece from the USS Arizona. On hand to help with the ceremony were Lt. Commander Fred Gage, Alamogordo, New Mexico, and Petty Office 2nd Class Seth Madden.
The ROTC color guard, from Benedictine College, delivered three volleys of shots in remembrance of those who gave their lives on December 7, 19941.
The USS Arizona casualty list from Kansas:
Gibson, Billy Edwin; Bauer, Harold Walter; Becker, Marvin Otto; Becker, Wesley Paulson; Bonebrake, Buford Earl; Brown, Elwyn; Chester, Edward; Clarke, Robert Eugene; Davis, Milton Henry; Gager, Roy Arthur; Haden, Samuel William; Hampton, J.D.; Hays, William Henry' Jones, Harry Cecil; May, Louis Eugene; Moorhouse, William Starks; Naasz, Erwin H; Olsen, Edward Kern; Roberts, Dwight Fisk; Schurr, John; Stenson, Frank Jake; Velia, Steve; White, Charles William.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.