LEAVENWORTH – A 37-year-old Atchison woman was recently sentenced to a yearlong probation in Leavenworth County District Court for administering over-the counter medication without authorization to a rehabilitation center resident.
Jennifer Lynn Reavis, was sentenced to 12 months of probation for endangerment, unlawful administration of a controlled substance, both Class A misdemeanors, and batter, a Class B misdemeanor, Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson wrote in a press release to the Globe.
If there is a violation, Reavis has the potential of serving two years in jail, with the judge running the battery and endangerment charges consecutively to one another, Thompson said. The court did run the battery conviction concurrent to the other two counts. All fines, fees, costs are included in the sentence. The endangerment charge is for recklessly exposing another person to a danger of great bodily harm or death. The other two counts arose from the unlawful administration of a controlled substance, and battery.
The Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office filed criminal charges against Reavis after an investigation by the Lansing Police Department was conducted at the Twin Oaks Health and Rehab Center in May 2019. Administrators for the facility contacted police after finding out that a resident had been given evening and bedtime medications at the same time by a nurse, along with an Ativan, and a Benadryl, which was not in the resident’s schedule of medications. These medications are known to cause one to be drowsy. Reavis was identified as the nurse who gave the resident the medication, Thompson said.
“Reavis also sent a text message to the oncoming night shift nurse that included a picture of the resident slumped over in a wheelchair, and who appeared to be asleep,” Thompson wrote in his release. “The caption along with the picture in the text message read, ‘Your welcome! I hope she is asleep most of the day tomorrow.’ ”
There was then a second text along with the photo that read “Hint hint,” Thompson said.
Thompson explained law enforcement interviewed Reavis, who admitted to giving the resident the medication, and to sending the text message. Reavis indicated the resident had been what she described as exit-seeking, which is a term used to describe individuals who try to leave the facility. After being given the medication, the resident began vomiting and became lethargic, Thompson said. Eventually the resident needed to be transported to the hospital to undergo treatment. The resident suffers from severe dementia. Thompson said those were the facts presented to the court when Reavis pleaded no contest Sept. 17 in Leavenworth County District Court. At that time there were no objections to these facts from the defense attorney at the time or at the sentencing, Thompson indicated in the release.
“This plea was only accepted with the permission of the victim’s family,” Thompson said. “We are grateful the defendant accepted responsibility for her actions, but this is still a scary incident for anyone to hear about knowing of a loved one in a residential facility. After a lifetime of bettering our community, our senior generation deserves to be treated with dignity and respect.”
Reavis’ nursing license is held through Kansas’ Board of Healing Arts, Thompson added.
