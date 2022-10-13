The city of Atchison was one of 32 communities to receive a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), provides funding for a variety of projects, including pedestrian and bicycle facilities, infrastructure for non-driver access to public transportation, and overall safety and mobility improvements.
The grant, $695,492 will be used for the Atchison Middle School Safe Routes to School Stage 2, the Santa Fe West Sidewalks program. Clinton McNemee, director of Public Works and Utilities said, “This will be our second Safe Routes to School project awarded through KDOT’s Transportation Alternatives grant program. Primarily, this project will focus on the replacement of deteriorated or missing segments of sidewalk on Santa Fe Street from 9th to 15th Streets, including connected segments of sidewalk on 10th through 14th Streets.”
The city of Atchison was one of 32 communities to receive a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), provides funding for a variety of projects, including pedestrian and bicycle facilities, infrastructure for non-driver access to public transportation, and overall safety and mobility improvements.
The grant, $695,492 will be used for the Atchison Middle School Safe Routes to School Stage 2, the Santa Fe West Sidewalks program.
Governor Laura Kelly announced $28.5 million has been awarded for 32 Transportation Alternatives (TA) program projects across Kansas for Fiscal Year 2023-24.
“This funding will make it easier for Kansans to get outside and get moving no matter where they live,” Governor Kelly said. “By investing in our infrastructure, we are making our communities safer, stronger, and more attractive for generations to come.”
Since 2019 and as part of the Kelly Administration’s bipartisan Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program (IKE), KDOT has awarded $59 million for 91 TA projects to both urban and rural communities. This round of TA fund distribution was larger than previous years due to additional federal funds provided to Kansas as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Manhattan Catholic Schools, the site of today’s announcement, was used by Governor Kelly to bring attention to how TA grants have been used to make it safer for children to travel to and from school. Past grants have built out the City of Manhattan’s Safe Routes to School program, improving crosswalks and new bicycle trails so students at six local schools can travel to class safely. This year’s grant adds to that work.
“Connectivity makes a community, and these projects enhance connections by offering children and adults safe ways to walk or bike to the places they need to go” said Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz. “Everyone wins with these through collaborative, community-based planning which builds infrastructure to serve current and future generations.”
For this grant round, KDOT received nearly 50 applications, totaling more than $83 million in federal funds. The TA program requires a 20% local match. Project recipients selected for this round provided a local match of more than $7 million.
(1) comment
There is also a need coming from the HS via 14th street. No sidewalk until Atchison street and then only a little.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.