Atchison library

Atchison Public Library

During the City Commission meeting held on Tuesday, the Atchison Library director, Jacqueline Slingsby gave the annual report and highlighted the needs assessment survey. 

“During 2022, 53,632 people walked through the library doors,” Slingsby reported. “There were 18,344 e-materials borrowed, 48,970 print materials borrowed, 5934 physical videos borrowed, for a grand total of 86,897 checkouts,” she said. 