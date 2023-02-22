During the City Commission meeting held on Tuesday, the Atchison Library director, Jacqueline Slingsby gave the annual report and highlighted the needs assessment survey.
“During 2022, 53,632 people walked through the library doors,” Slingsby reported. “There were 18,344 e-materials borrowed, 48,970 print materials borrowed, 5934 physical videos borrowed, for a grand total of 86,897 checkouts,” she said.
The major findings of the usage of the Atchison Public Library sited 24% of the respondents surveyedindicatedtheir household used the library once a week during the past 12 months; 28% have used the library once or twice monthly; 28% have used it a few times a year and 21%indicatedthey never used the library in the past 12 months.
Satisfaction with the library services showed 93% of who uses the library “very satisfied” or “somewhat satisfied”. Purposes for using the library in the past twelve months were 85% for checking out materials, 51% asking librarian a question and 49% checking out movies.
While the library had mostly favorable responses, 40% of the respondentsindicatedthe internet prevented them from using the library, 22% said the library did not have what they wanted.
Principle roles and services has70% of the respondentsindicatingthat supporting education and literacy for children and adults should be the principal role/service for the library.
The survey pointed to what the people thought were high and the hours the library isopen,especially on Sunday,meetingand performance spaces plus more rooms for study groups.
Overall, the importance of the library was extremely important to the community, especially children and teens.
